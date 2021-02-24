12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) stock increased by 61.27% to $4.29 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.4 million.
- Fisker (NYSE:FSR) shares moved upwards by 24.3% to $20.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion.
- Renren (NYSE:RENN) shares increased by 24.06% to $10.98. The company's market cap stands at $258.9 million.
- PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) stock moved upwards by 17.54% to $54.26. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares rose 15.27% to $7.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $417.9 million.
- 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) shares moved upwards by 15.08% to $23.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
Losers
- Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares fell 11.51% to $78.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) stock declined by 8.23% to $15.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Cango (NYSE:CANG) stock decreased by 5.7% to $9.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares decreased by 5.45% to $2.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.
- Travel+Leisure (NYSE:TNL) stock fell 4.99% to $55.25. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) shares declined by 4.5% to $25.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $360.6 million.
