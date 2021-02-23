12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) shares moved upwards by 28.25% to $2.86 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.8 million.
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) stock rose 14.32% to $4.07. The company's market cap stands at $73.7 million.
- Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) stock rose 12.42% to $3.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.6 million.
- MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) shares rose 12.4% to $5.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.8 million.
- Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) shares rose 7.82% to $2.48. The company's market cap stands at $39.4 million.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) stock moved upwards by 7.58% to $7.8. The company's market cap stands at $78.5 million.
Losers
- Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares declined by 17.95% to $1.28 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $302.7 million.
- Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) shares declined by 17.33% to $1.67. The company's market cap stands at $236.3 million.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares fell 16.67% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $193.2 million.
- PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) stock declined by 16.4% to $4.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $333.6 million.
- Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) shares fell 15.33% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.3 million.
- Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) shares fell 14.29% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $102.8 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers