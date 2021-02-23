12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares rose 8.55% to $0.99 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.3 million.
- Information Services (NASDAQ:III) shares moved upwards by 7.23% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $192.0 million.
- Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) stock moved upwards by 6.72% to $178.0. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) stock moved upwards by 5.31% to $5.94. The company's market cap stands at $687.3 million.
- ServiceSource Intl (NASDAQ:SREV) shares rose 3.48% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.9 million.
- GTY Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:GTYH) shares moved upwards by 2.51% to $6.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $359.4 million.
Losers
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares decreased by 21.93% to $8.58 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $72.8 million.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) stock fell 20.43% to $6.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.9 million.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock fell 17.25% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $113.5 million.
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock declined by 16.74% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $205.2 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock declined by 16.67% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $88.4 million.
- SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares declined by 15.74% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million.
