Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) shares rose 50.0% to $2.85 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $208.6 million.
  • Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) shares rose 20.56% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $123.2 million.
  • Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) shares increased by 17.25% to $2.99. The company's market cap stands at $144.0 million.
  • Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) shares increased by 16.01% to $2.39. The company's market cap stands at $179.1 million.
  • MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) stock rose 8.4% to $6.19. The company's market cap stands at $168.4 million.
  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares increased by 7.96% to $60.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) stock declined by 49.91% to $2.7 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $130.4 million.
  • Brainstorm Cell (NASDAQ:BCLI) stock declined by 16.24% to $5.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $206.4 million.
  • ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) stock fell 15.05% to $3.5. The company's market cap stands at $117.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) stock fell 10.78% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $40.1 million.
  • Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) shares fell 7.56% to $10.64. The company's market cap stands at $115.7 million.
  • Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) shares fell 7.41% to $11.38. The company's market cap stands at $384.0 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (BCLI + ADIL)

101 Biggest Movers From Friday
Why Infinity Pharma, Meridian Bio, More Biotech Stocks Are Moving Today
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 5, 2021
95 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis COVID-19 Drug Readout, Merck And Roche Earnings, 3 IPOs
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Merck, Pfizer In Earnings Mix, Plus Adamas, Mallinckrodt FDA Decisions, IPOs And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers