12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) shares rose 50.0% to $2.85 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $208.6 million.
- Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) shares rose 20.56% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $123.2 million.
- Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) shares increased by 17.25% to $2.99. The company's market cap stands at $144.0 million.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) shares increased by 16.01% to $2.39. The company's market cap stands at $179.1 million.
- MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) stock rose 8.4% to $6.19. The company's market cap stands at $168.4 million.
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares increased by 7.96% to $60.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
Losers
- Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) stock declined by 49.91% to $2.7 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $130.4 million.
- Brainstorm Cell (NASDAQ:BCLI) stock declined by 16.24% to $5.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $206.4 million.
- ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) stock fell 15.05% to $3.5. The company's market cap stands at $117.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) stock fell 10.78% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $40.1 million.
- Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) shares fell 7.56% to $10.64. The company's market cap stands at $115.7 million.
- Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) shares fell 7.41% to $11.38. The company's market cap stands at $384.0 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers