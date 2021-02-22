12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) stock moved upwards by 18.3% to $4.2 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.7 million.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock moved upwards by 13.79% to $2.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.7 million.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock rose 12.25% to $3.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.6 million.
- LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) shares moved upwards by 8.8% to $4.57. The company's market cap stands at $121.3 million.
- Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) stock moved upwards by 6.63% to $16.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $715.5 million.
- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) stock increased by 4.55% to $45.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) stock fell 32.21% to $34.4 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) shares declined by 18.04% to $8.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $646.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) shares decreased by 10.98% to $38.52. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock decreased by 10.53% to $2.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.7 million.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) stock fell 10.18% to $4.06. The company's market cap stands at $84.5 million.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock declined by 10.03% to $64.18. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
