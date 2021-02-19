12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) shares moved upwards by 57.52% to $5.86 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $261.0 million.
- Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) stock increased by 11.59% to $69.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
- Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock increased by 9.25% to $4.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
- BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) shares increased by 8.07% to $2.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.2 million.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock increased by 7.31% to $15.11. The company's market cap stands at $193.2 million.
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares increased by 7.15% to $19.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion.
Losers
- Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) stock fell 6.99% to $4.63 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $35.7 million.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares declined by 5.13% to $2.59. The company's market cap stands at $243.7 million.
- NOW (NYSE:DNOW) stock fell 3.75% to $9.7. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) shares fell 3.18% to $23.2. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) shares declined by 2.86% to $4.77. The company's market cap stands at $57.0 million.
- Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) stock declined by 2.73% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $78.3 million.
