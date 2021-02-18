12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) stock increased by 12.69% to $135.25 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) shares moved upwards by 11.37% to $8.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.1 million.
- Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock rose 8.05% to $18.25.
- Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) shares rose 7.4% to $66.86. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) shares increased by 6.13% to $4.73. The company's market cap stands at $70.0 million.
- Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) shares rose 5.95% to $16.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $808.8 million.
Losers
- iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) stock decreased by 20.68% to $7.02 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $91.3 million.
- RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) stock fell 12.23% to $3.16. The company's market cap stands at $87.1 million.
- Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares declined by 10.42% to $2.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.7 million.
- Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) shares fell 8.58% to $238.5. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares decreased by 7.67% to $9.39. The company's market cap stands at $559.0 million.
- Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) stock declined by 6.46% to $3.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.7 million.
