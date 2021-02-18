12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) stock rose 58.57% to $2.68 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $254.3 million.
- Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) stock increased by 31.57% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.6 million.
- Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) stock increased by 26.17% to $10.7. The company's market cap stands at $139.2 million.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) shares rose 24.06% to $5.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $949.6 million.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) stock rose 15.21% to $4.09. The company's market cap stands at $40.3 million.
- VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) shares increased by 15.04% to $2.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $335.8 million.
Losers
- INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) shares declined by 13.25% to $3.8 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $36.3 million.
- Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) shares decreased by 9.55% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.7 million.
- Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) shares fell 9.23% to $4.43. The company's market cap stands at $360.0 million.
- ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) shares declined by 8.52% to $4.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) stock decreased by 7.23% to $17.07.
- Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) stock declined by 7.13% to $12.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $632.0 million.
