Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2021 8:13am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) stock rose 58.57% to $2.68 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $254.3 million.
  • Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) stock increased by 31.57% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.6 million.
  • Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) stock increased by 26.17% to $10.7. The company's market cap stands at $139.2 million.
  • Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) shares rose 24.06% to $5.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $949.6 million.
  • Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) stock rose 15.21% to $4.09. The company's market cap stands at $40.3 million.
  • VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) shares increased by 15.04% to $2.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $335.8 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) shares declined by 13.25% to $3.8 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $36.3 million.
  • Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) shares decreased by 9.55% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.7 million.
  • Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) shares fell 9.23% to $4.43. The company's market cap stands at $360.0 million.
  • ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) shares declined by 8.52% to $4.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) stock decreased by 7.23% to $17.07.
  • Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) stock declined by 7.13% to $12.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $632.0 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (CBLI + AVGR)

40 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Funding For Gene Therapy Research, Priority Review For Amgen Cancer Drug, Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Supply Deal
The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Files For COVID-19 Vaccine Approval, Zimmer Biomet's Spin-Off, IPO Deluge Hits Street
95 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
60 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers