12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares moved upwards by 101.79% to $4.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $132.1 million.
- 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) stock rose 19.91% to $32.4. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCI) stock increased by 10.17% to $6.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.0 million.
- QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) shares moved upwards by 7.72% to $54.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) shares rose 7.47% to $24.0. The company's market cap stands at $574.2 million.
- Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares increased by 6.29% to $18.24. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
Losers
- Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) shares fell 9.84% to $4.4 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $43.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) shares fell 7.25% to $3.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.8 million.
- Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) shares decreased by 4.58% to $4.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.7 million.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares fell 4.42% to $13.86. The company's market cap stands at $116.3 million.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) stock fell 4.21% to $47.35. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
- Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) shares fell 4.02% to $107.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 billion.
