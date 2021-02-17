12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) shares moved upwards by 58.47% to $4.77 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $206.5 million.
- Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) stock rose 55.68% to $5.2. The company's market cap stands at $364.9 million.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares rose 20.75% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.1 million.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) shares increased by 19.16% to $7.4. The company's market cap stands at $82.8 million.
- Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) shares rose 18.33% to $2.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.4 million.
- Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) stock moved upwards by 14.27% to $77.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 billion.
Losers
- Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) shares decreased by 28.26% to $4.19 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.
- AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) stock fell 21.13% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $58.6 million.
- Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) stock fell 19.1% to $20.47. The company's market cap stands at $424.1 million.
- AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) shares fell 14.92% to $1.54. The company's market cap stands at $96.5 million.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) shares decreased by 13.61% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $109.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares decreased by 13.25% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
