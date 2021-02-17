Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 8:11am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock increased by 34.98% to $8.18 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $500.4 million.
  • TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock increased by 13.85% to $2.63. The company's market cap stands at $247.5 million.
  • Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) stock increased by 12.43% to $109.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares moved upwards by 11.11% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.
  • CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares increased by 9.17% to $9.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $796.4 million.
  • Danaos (NYSE:DAC) stock rose 8.9% to $42.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $878.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares decreased by 23.01% to $1.74 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.1 million.
  • KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) stock fell 20.43% to $14.69. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares decreased by 18.92% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.9 million.
  • EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) shares decreased by 18.71% to $8.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) shares fell 14.92% to $4.05. The company's market cap stands at $87.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares fell 12.43% to $14.02.

 

 

 

Related Articles (AFI + AEHL)

41 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For February 17, 2021
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
50 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers