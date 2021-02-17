12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock increased by 34.98% to $8.18 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $500.4 million.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock increased by 13.85% to $2.63. The company's market cap stands at $247.5 million.
- Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) stock increased by 12.43% to $109.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares moved upwards by 11.11% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares increased by 9.17% to $9.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $796.4 million.
- Danaos (NYSE:DAC) stock rose 8.9% to $42.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $878.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares decreased by 23.01% to $1.74 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.1 million.
- KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) stock fell 20.43% to $14.69. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares decreased by 18.92% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.9 million.
- EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) shares decreased by 18.71% to $8.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) shares fell 14.92% to $4.05. The company's market cap stands at $87.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares fell 12.43% to $14.02.
