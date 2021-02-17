12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares increased by 14.75% to $4.51 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $206.4 million.
- Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) shares rose 14.13% to $52.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) shares rose 12.29% to $8.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.1 million.
- Ebang International Hldgs (NASDAQ:EBON) stock increased by 12.18% to $8.84. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock increased by 11.94% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.9 million.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock rose 11.79% to $66.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
Losers
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) stock declined by 19.69% to $16.61 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $100.9 million.
- ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ:ALJJ) stock decreased by 16.75% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) stock decreased by 9.41% to $8.77. The company's market cap stands at $153.8 million.
- Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) shares fell 8.05% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.0 million.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock decreased by 7.06% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.9 million.
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock declined by 6.96% to $22.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
