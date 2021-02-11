12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock rose 24.34% to $1.89 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $807.9 million.
- Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) stock increased by 18.06% to $37.19. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX) shares moved upwards by 12.66% to $33.1. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Mohawk Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:MWK) shares increased by 9.65% to $45.44. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares rose 8.81% to $8.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $363.7 million.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock rose 8.55% to $4.95. The company's market cap stands at $322.4 million.
Losers
- Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) shares fell 9.87% to $28.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) shares fell 8.01% to $10.57. The company's market cap stands at $303.0 million.
- Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCI) stock fell 4.08% to $6.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.3 million.
- J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) stock declined by 4.03% to $5.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.4 million.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares fell 3.59% to $16.4. The company's market cap stands at $124.9 million.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares decreased by 3.47% to $61.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
