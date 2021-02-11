12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares rose 43.42% to $20.08 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
- RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) stock moved upwards by 34.93% to $4.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) stock rose 15.77% to $37.88. The company's market cap stands at $976.2 million.
- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) stock rose 14.28% to $5.6.
- Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) shares increased by 13.61% to $72.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) shares moved upwards by 12.52% to $5.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $437.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) shares fell 8.4% to $38.2 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $819.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) shares decreased by 7.34% to $108.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) stock fell 7.13% to $9.38. The company's market cap stands at $57.7 million.
- SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) stock fell 5.85% to $4.8. The company's market cap stands at $21.6 million.
- BOS Better Online Solns (NASDAQ:BOSC) shares declined by 5.39% to $3.16. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock fell 4.68% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Movers