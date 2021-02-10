11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) stock rose 67.18% to $4.33 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.1 million.
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) stock increased by 12.09% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $71.3 million.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares rose 11.71% to $22.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.3 million.
- Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares rose 11.33% to $3.93. The company's market cap stands at $72.9 million.
- Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares increased by 10.04% to $59.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) shares fell 13.93% to $11.62 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $128.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares fell 11.08% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million.
- Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) shares fell 10.58% to $13.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.5 million.
- Fluor (NYSE:FLR) stock decreased by 7.17% to $18.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
- ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) shares decreased by 7.06% to $59.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Heico (NYSE:HEI) stock declined by 5.93% to $123.75. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 billion.
