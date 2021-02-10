12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) stock rose 81.2% to $13.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.1 million.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock rose 22.39% to $4.81. The company's market cap stands at $291.9 million.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) stock rose 16.57% to $8.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $944.2 million.
- Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) stock increased by 15.8% to $9.89. The company's market cap stands at $841.1 million.
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares moved upwards by 14.76% to $9.64. The company's market cap stands at $127.5 million.
- NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) stock rose 13.68% to $33.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) stock decreased by 13.83% to $5.36 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.0 million.
- Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) shares decreased by 9.02% to $5.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) stock decreased by 8.41% to $127.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares declined by 7.37% to $5.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock declined by 7.33% to $1.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.3 million.
- Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) shares decreased by 7.29% to $109.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers