12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2021 8:09am   Comments
Gainers

  • OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) stock rose 81.2% to $13.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.1 million.
  • CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock rose 22.39% to $4.81. The company's market cap stands at $291.9 million.
  • Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) stock rose 16.57% to $8.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $944.2 million.
  • Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) stock increased by 15.8% to $9.89. The company's market cap stands at $841.1 million.
  • BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares moved upwards by 14.76% to $9.64. The company's market cap stands at $127.5 million.
  • NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) stock rose 13.68% to $33.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

 

 

Losers

 

  • VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) stock decreased by 13.83% to $5.36 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.0 million.
  • Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) shares decreased by 9.02% to $5.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) stock decreased by 8.41% to $127.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares declined by 7.37% to $5.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 million.
  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock declined by 7.33% to $1.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.3 million.
  • Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) shares decreased by 7.29% to $109.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

 

 

 

