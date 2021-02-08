12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares moved upwards by 36.88% to $1.67 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.4 million.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock increased by 28.38% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.8 million.
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) stock increased by 27.27% to $4.06. The company's market cap stands at $53.7 million.
- Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) stock rose 22.27% to $2.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.8 million.
- Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) stock rose 22.24% to $27.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares moved upwards by 16.46% to $5.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $671.1 million.
Losers
- Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) stock fell 7.53% to $5.16 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $418.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares declined by 4.53% to $21.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $286.1 million.
- Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) stock decreased by 4.48% to $3.41. The company's market cap stands at $25.6 million.
- VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) stock decreased by 4.33% to $4.65. The company's market cap stands at $26.0 million.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock fell 4.01% to $2.88. The company's market cap stands at $141.7 million.
- SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares declined by 3.77% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $33.6 million.
