12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) shares rose 21.45% to $48.01 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $262.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) shares moved upwards by 18.51% to $76.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) shares rose 15.94% to $5.6. The company's market cap stands at $454.3 million.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock moved upwards by 12.85% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.7 million.
- EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) shares rose 10.7% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $178.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) shares moved upwards by 9.66% to $4.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.2 million.
Losers
- SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) stock declined by 7.8% to $4.61 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million.
- Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares fell 6.99% to $150.96. The company's market cap stands at $171.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) stock decreased by 6.6% to $164.34. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) stock declined by 6.54% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $26.8 million.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares decreased by 4.93% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $62.8 million.
- SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares decreased by 3.85% to $43.07. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 billion.
