Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2021 8:09am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) shares rose 21.45% to $48.01 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $262.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) shares moved upwards by 18.51% to $76.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) shares rose 15.94% to $5.6. The company's market cap stands at $454.3 million.
  • Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock moved upwards by 12.85% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.7 million.
  • EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) shares rose 10.7% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $178.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) shares moved upwards by 9.66% to $4.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.2 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) stock declined by 7.8% to $4.61 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million.
  • Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares fell 6.99% to $150.96. The company's market cap stands at $171.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) stock decreased by 6.6% to $164.34. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) stock declined by 6.54% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $26.8 million.
  • Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares decreased by 4.93% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $62.8 million.
  • SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares decreased by 3.85% to $43.07. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 billion.

 

 

 

Related Articles (AVNW + APPS)

95 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
60 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Looking Into Digital Turbine's Return On Capital Employed
42 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
22 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.