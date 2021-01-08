12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) stock increased by 32.55% to $3.95 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.7 million.
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) stock moved upwards by 19.46% to $3.56. The company's market cap stands at $988.8 million.
- Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) shares rose 14.82% to $5.73. The company's market cap stands at $383.2 million.
- CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) stock rose 13.27% to $3.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.3 million.
- Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) stock rose 12.34% to $25.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) shares moved upwards by 12.1% to $40.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
Losers
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) shares decreased by 13.01% to $1.94 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares declined by 10.2% to $2.29. The company's market cap stands at $53.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) stock declined by 7.96% to $7.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $392.1 million.
- 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) shares decreased by 4.23% to $21.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) stock decreased by 3.19% to $28.31. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) stock fell 2.83% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.7 million.
