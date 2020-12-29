12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) shares increased by 83.17% to $1.96 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.7 million.
- Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) stock increased by 24.64% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $55.9 million.
- Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) shares rose 23.65% to $2.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.4 million.
- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) stock moved upwards by 18.29% to $22.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) stock increased by 13.85% to $3.04. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million.
- Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) shares rose 10.51% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.8 million.
Losers
- Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) stock fell 37.68% to $57.6 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) stock fell 8.14% to $7.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.
- I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) stock fell 5.64% to $39.85. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
- Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) shares declined by 5.23% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $68.5 million.
- Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) shares fell 4.62% to $5.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $191.0 million.
- Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) shares fell 4.03% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $219.9 million.
