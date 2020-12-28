9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares rose 52.13% to $3.56 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $217.7 million.
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) shares moved upwards by 31.71% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.3 million.
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) stock increased by 13.51% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.1 million.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock moved upwards by 7.51% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $54.2 million.
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares rose 7.23% to $13.19. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion.
- Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) stock rose 6.26% to $5.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $790.7 million.
Losers
- Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) stock decreased by 25.7% to $28.52 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $82.1 million.
- Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) stock declined by 2.75% to $8.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $816.5 million.
- Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) shares declined by 2.18% to $17.1. The company's market cap stands at $196.1 million.
