12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) shares increased by 100.47% to $8.46 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.7 million.
- Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) stock rose 93.78% to $58.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) stock moved upwards by 53.73% to $9.77. The company's market cap stands at $684.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) stock moved upwards by 47.75% to $3.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.2 million.
- Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) stock increased by 39.86% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) stock rose 31.26% to $158.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.7 billion.
Losers
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) stock fell 42.67% to $1.29 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $60.7 million.
- Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) stock declined by 16.08% to $47.0.
- Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) shares decreased by 15.03% to $8.43. The company's market cap stands at $417.0 million.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Gr (NASDAQ:SLS) stock declined by 13.15% to $7.27. The company's market cap stands at $68.7 million.
- Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) stock decreased by 8.02% to $5.16. The company's market cap stands at $311.9 million.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares declined by 6.4% to $8.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million.
Posted-In: healthcare stocksPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers