12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) stock moved upwards by 103.99% to $2.55 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 million.
- Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) stock rose 18.32% to $5.81. The company's market cap stands at $225.7 million.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) stock rose 15.39% to $27.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) stock moved upwards by 13.87% to $2.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.1 million.
- DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) stock rose 11.81% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $290.3 million.
- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) stock increased by 11.15% to $3.09.
Losers
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) stock decreased by 9.53% to $6.46 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $72.3 million.
- Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) stock declined by 7.34% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $23.3 million.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) shares declined by 6.17% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $35.0 million.
- Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) stock fell 5.83% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $126.2 million.
- Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) stock decreased by 5.46% to $5.2. The company's market cap stands at $262.3 million.
- Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) stock declined by 4.26% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.4 million.
