12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) shares moved upwards by 26.99% to $1.69 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million.
- FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) shares rose 10.94% to $2.23. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 million.
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock increased by 8.88% to $14.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $804.5 million.
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) shares moved upwards by 7.67% to $29.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 billion.
- Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares moved upwards by 6.21% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.2 million.
- Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) stock moved upwards by 5.96% to $3.73. The company's market cap stands at $124.1 million.
Losers
- ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) stock decreased by 7.28% to $2.42 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.6 million.
- R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) stock declined by 4.66% to $1.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.0 million.
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares fell 4.31% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares declined by 2.73% to $4.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.5 million.
- CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) stock fell 2.59% to $10.94. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 billion.
- Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares decreased by 2.11% to $2.32.
