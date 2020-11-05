12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock rose 59.2% to $4.41 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $270.5 million.
- The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) stock rose 25.25% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Fiesta Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FRGI) stock moved upwards by 23.6% to $11.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $328.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) stock increased by 12.91% to $26.15. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares moved upwards by 10.69% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
- XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) stock moved upwards by 10.14% to $30.18.
Losers
- Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) shares fell 14.37% to $14.01 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) shares decreased by 4.28% to $24.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
- RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) shares declined by 3.73% to $23.0. The company's market cap stands at $209.8 million.
- Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) shares fell 2.73% to $288.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $772.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) stock fell 2.45% to $4.78. The company's market cap stands at $169.9 million.
- Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) shares decreased by 1.47% to $8.73.
