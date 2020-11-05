12 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares increased by 14.36% to $147.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) stock increased by 11.33% to $8.45. The company's market cap stands at $226.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock increased by 8.16% to $3.84. The company's market cap stands at $132.6 million.
- NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) shares rose 7.55% to $7.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $360.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) stock increased by 7.01% to $3.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.7 million.
- Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) shares moved upwards by 6.8% to $200.01. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
Losers
- Ping Identity Holding (NYSE:PING) stock declined by 13.37% to $24.15 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock fell 3.16% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares decreased by 2.78% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.
- JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) shares declined by 1.72% to $70.63. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) shares fell 1.54% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.9 million.
- Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) shares decreased by 1.42% to $392.0. The company's market cap stands at $22.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
