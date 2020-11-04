12 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Weidai (NYSE:WEI) stock moved upwards by 8.87% to $1.84 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.6 million.
- Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) shares moved upwards by 6.44% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.5 million.
- Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) stock rose 5.98% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $49.6 million.
- Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) stock rose 5.51% to $9.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.3 million.
- Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE:ITUB) stock rose 5.51% to $4.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares increased by 3.72% to $186.5. The company's market cap stands at $218.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- BBVA (NYSE:BBVA) stock declined by 6.21% to $2.87 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Aegon (NYSE:AEG) shares decreased by 4.59% to $2.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion.
- BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) stock declined by 3.45% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) stock fell 3.01% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.8 billion.
- Valley National (NASDAQ:VLY) shares fell 2.76% to $7.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
- HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC) stock fell 2.75% to $21.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.3 billion.
