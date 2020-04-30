20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) shares increased by 27.03% to $1.88 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• Helius Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) shares moved upwards by 18.81% to $0.48.

• AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) stock moved upwards by 17.09% to $1.85. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on Mar 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $7.

• Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) stock increased by 14.54% to $2.60.

• Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) stock rose 13.33% to $3.40. The most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on Apr 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $7.

• IMV, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) shares increased by 10.21% to $2.59. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Apr 1, is at Neutral, with a price target of $3.

• DBV Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares rose 8.67% to $6.52. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Apr 6, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.

• Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) stock increased by 7.81% to $10.08.

• Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) shares rose 6.98% to $2.30.

• Amarin Corp, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRN) stock moved upwards by 6.17% to $8.77. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Apr 1, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.

Losers

• Immutep, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMP) shares declined 7.41% to $1 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• Fennec Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) shares declined 6.64% to $6.75.

• NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) shares decreased by 6.19% to $29.10. The most recent rating by SVB Leerink, on Apr 29, is at Outperform, with a price target of $35.

• Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) stock decreased by 5.70% to $1.49.

• Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) stock declined 5.65% to $8.02.

• Therapix Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRPX) shares decreased by 4.88% to $0.39.

• Neptune Wellness Solns, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) stock fell 4.76% to $2.

• Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) stock declined 4.74% to $0.40. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on Feb 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.

• Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) stock fell 4.68% to $0.33.

• Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE:ACB) stock declined 4.02% to $0.73. The most recent rating by Needham, on Feb 25, is at Hold, with a price target of $2.