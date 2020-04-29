Market Overview

16 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2020
Gainers

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) shares increased by 38.41% to $2.09 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

Accuray, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAY) shares increased by 25% to $2.60.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) shares moved upwards by 15.66% to $2.29.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) stock rose 13.28% to $1.12. The most recent rating by Stifel, on Apr 16, is at Buy, with a price target of $15.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) stock increased by 12.84% to $1.89.

DBV Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares increased by 10.99% to $6.97. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Apr 6, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.

Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) shares moved upwards by 8.84% to $1.17. The most recent rating by Brookline Capital, on Apr 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) stock rose 8.28% to $1.70. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on Apr 7, is at Perform, with a price target of $2.

RTI Surgical Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) shares increased by 8.11% to $3.20.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) shares increased by 7.78% to $14.82. The most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on Apr 29, is at Buy, with a price target of $17.

 

Losers

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) shares decreased by 9.14% to $0.47 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) stock declined 6.20% to $0.27. The most recent rating by Aegis Capital, on Mar 9, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.

Medigus, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGS) stock decreased by 6.11% to $2.15.

Second Sight Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) shares decreased by 5.91% to $1.75.

TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) shares fell 3.60% to $1.07.

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) shares declined 3.33% to $0.39.

 

