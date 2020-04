4 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) stock increased by 12.28% to $147 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Needham, on Apr 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $170.

• Safe-T Gr, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFET) stock increased by 5.93% to $1.25.

• STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE:STM) stock rose 4.21% to $26.76. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on Apr 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $32.

Losers

• Boxlight, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOXL) stock decreased by 4.56% to $0.67 during Tuesday's pre-market session.