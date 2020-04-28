Market Overview

5 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2020 7:36am   Comments
Gainers

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) shares rose 13.33% to $0.60 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

British American Tobacco, Inc. (NYSE:BTI) shares rose 4.13% to $39.36. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on Mar 5, the current rating is at Outperform.

Sunlands Technology, Inc. (NYSE:STG) shares increased by 3.63% to $2.

Coty, Inc. (NYSE:COTY) shares moved upwards by 3.49% to $5.63. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Apr 27, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $6.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) shares rose 3.38% to $103. The most recent rating by UBS, on Apr 27, is at Sell, with a price target of $73.

 

