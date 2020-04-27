20 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Martin Midstream Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMLP) shares rose 31.85% to $3.27 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Stifel, on Apr 24, is at Hold, with a price target of $2.

• Tsakos Energy Navigation, Inc. (NYSE:TNP) shares rose 9.83% to $3.80.

• Diamond S Shipping, Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) stock increased by 8.54% to $15.13. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on Mar 6, is at Buy, with a price target of $18.

• DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) shares rose 7.52% to $8.29. According to the most recent rating by DNB Markets, on Mar 9, the current rating is at Hold.

• Frontline, Inc. (NYSE:FRO) stock rose 6.43% to $11.25. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on Mar 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.

• QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) stock rose 5.48% to $0.56. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on Mar 31, is at Underweight, with a price target of $1.

• Euronav, Inc. (NYSE:EURN) shares increased by 5.41% to $11.88.

• RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) shares increased by 5.26% to $1.20.

• Scorpio Tankers, Inc. (NYSE:STNG) stock rose 5.24% to $26.30. According to the most recent rating by DNB Markets, on Mar 9, the current rating is at Hold.

• Teekay Tankers, Inc. (NYSE:TNK) shares increased by 4.83% to $23.87. According to the most recent rating by DNB, on Mar 9, the current rating is at Hold.

Losers

• Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) stock declined 61.90% to $0.36 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on Apr 22, is at Underperform.

• Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE:DNR) shares fell 18.92% to $0.27. The most recent rating by UBS, on Mar 31, is at Neutral, with a price target of $0.

• HighPoint Resources, Inc. (NYSE:HPR) shares fell 18.54% to $0.23. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on Apr 7, is at In-Line, with a price target of $0.

• CNX Midstream Partners, Inc. (NYSE:CNXM) shares declined 18.34% to $9.75. According to the most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Apr 27, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.

• Oasis Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) stock decreased by 13.96% to $0.53. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Apr 15, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $0.

• Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) shares decreased by 13.73% to $0.22.

• Abraxas Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXAS) shares declined 13.57% to $0.28.

• Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) stock declined 11.86% to $0.26.

• Callon Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:CPE) stock decreased by 11.55% to $0.52. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Mar 19, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.

• Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:WLL) shares decreased by 9.82% to $1.01. According to the most recent rating by B of A Securities, on Apr 2, the current rating is at Underperform.