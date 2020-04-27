12 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Safe-T Gr, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFET) shares increased by 18.42% to $1.35 during Monday's pre-market session.

• Eltek, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELTK) stock moved upwards by 11.11% to $4.80.

• AudioCodes, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUDC) stock increased by 10.67% to $25.52. According to the most recent rating by Needham, on Apr 14, the current rating is at Hold.

• Turtle Beach, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEAR) shares increased by 9.51% to $10.25.

• FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) shares rose 6.57% to $12. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on Apr 13, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $12.

• Nano Dimension, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares increased by 4.05% to $0.77.

• Zix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) stock moved upwards by 3.90% to $5.60. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on Apr 21, is at Outperform, with a price target of $9.

• Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) stock moved upwards by 3.83% to $2.44.

• Sabre, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABR) stock increased by 3.58% to $5.79. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on Mar 23, is at Underperform, with a price target of $3.

• HP, Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) shares rose 3.27% to $15.48. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on Apr 21, is at Hold, with a price target of $17.

Losers

• Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares fell 10.59% to $0.60 during Monday's pre-market session.

• Energous, Inc. (NASDAQ:WATT) shares decreased by 6.64% to $2.11.