6 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Deutsche Bank, Inc. (NYSE:DB) stock moved upwards by 10.25% to $6.56 during Monday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Societe Generale, on Jan 31, the current rating is at Hold.

• VectoIQ Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) shares moved upwards by 7.01% to $13.59.

• Invesco, Inc. (NYSE:IVZ) stock increased by 3.85% to $8.10. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on Apr 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.

• Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares moved upwards by 3.65% to $0.48.

• UBS Group, Inc. (NYSE:UBS) shares moved upwards by 3.51% to $9.74.

Losers

• Golden Bull, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNJR) shares declined 13.07% to $1.33 during Monday's pre-market session.