4 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 24, 2020 7:32am   Comments
Gainers

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) shares moved upwards by 10.38% to $1.17 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by UBS, on Apr 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) stock rose 3.84% to $175.59. According to the most recent rating by BTIG, on Apr 16, the current rating is at Neutral.

 

Losers

Turkcell Iletisim, Inc. (NYSE:TKC) shares fell 3.35% to $4.91 during Friday's pre-market session.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares declined 3.33% to $0.20.

 

