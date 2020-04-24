4 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) shares moved upwards by 10.38% to $1.17 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by UBS, on Apr 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.

• Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) stock rose 3.84% to $175.59. According to the most recent rating by BTIG, on Apr 16, the current rating is at Neutral.

Losers

• Turkcell Iletisim, Inc. (NYSE:TKC) shares fell 3.35% to $4.91 during Friday's pre-market session.

• IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares declined 3.33% to $0.20.