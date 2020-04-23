11 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Sleep Number, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNBR) shares increased by 15.93% to $26.71 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on Apr 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $28.

• LightInTheBox Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LITB) shares increased by 9.21% to $0.83.

• Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) shares increased by 8.48% to $6.27.

• Wynn Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYNN) stock rose 5.67% to $74. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on Apr 3, is at Buy, with a price target of $72.

• Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) stock rose 5.45% to $403. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on Apr 22, is at Hold, with a price target of $355.

• Melco Resorts and Enter, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLCO) stock rose 4.57% to $15.11. The most recent rating by Nomura, on Feb 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $27.

• JC Penney Co, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) stock moved upwards by 3.37% to $0.26.

Losers

• XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock fell 7.69% to $0.51 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) shares declined 4.22% to $6.81. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Apr 23, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $10.

• L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) stock decreased by 4.12% to $9.77. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on Apr 23, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.

• Vipshop Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:VIPS) shares declined 3.08% to $17. The most recent rating by UBS, on Mar 9, is at Sell, with a price target of $15.