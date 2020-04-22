11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Snap, Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) shares rose 19.68% to $14.90 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on Apr 22, is at Outperform, with a price target of $18.

• Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) stock moved upwards by 4.98% to $17.70. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Apr 8, is at Neutral, with a price target of $23.

• Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) shares moved upwards by 4.64% to $38.99.

• Eros International, Inc. (NYSE:EROS) stock rose 3.90% to $2.40.

• Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) stock rose 3.69% to $26.70. The most recent rating by UBS, on Apr 21, is at Neutral, with a price target of $25.

• VEON, Inc. (NASDAQ:VEON) stock rose 3.54% to $1.61. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Mar 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.

• Central European Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETV) shares rose 3.43% to $3.62.

• Gannett, Inc. (NYSE:GCI) shares moved upwards by 3.27% to $0.80. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Apr 6, is at Sell, with a price target of $0.

• Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares moved upwards by 3.19% to $176.24. The most recent rating by UBS, on Apr 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $223.

• Yandex, Inc. (NASDAQ:YNDX) shares increased by 3.17% to $35.10. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Mar 11, is at Overweight, with a price target of $51.

Losers

• Genius Brands Intl, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) stock fell 10.01% to $0.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session.