13 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Safe-T Gr, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFET) shares increased by 13.64% to $1.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) stock increased by 10.27% to $67.19. The most recent rating by Stifel, on Apr 15, is at Hold, with a price target of $62.

• Inseego, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSG) stock moved upwards by 7.65% to $12.17. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on Apr 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $14.

• STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE:STM) stock moved upwards by 7.53% to $23. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on Mar 19, the current rating is at Buy.

• Tufin Software, Inc. (NYSE:TUFN) stock rose 5.76% to $9. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on Mar 17, is at Neutral, with a price target of $10.

• Zix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) stock increased by 4.88% to $5.80. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on Apr 21, is at Outperform, with a price target of $9.

• FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) shares rose 4.55% to $42.50. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on Apr 16, is at Hold, with a price target of $44.

• Telefonaktiebolaget L M, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERIC) stock increased by 4.53% to $8.53. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on Mar 27, is at Outperform, with a price target of $9.

• Kopin, Inc. (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares increased by 4.05% to $0.39.

• AudioCodes, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUDC) shares moved upwards by 3.98% to $22.21. According to the most recent rating by Needham, on Apr 14, the current rating is at Hold.

Losers

• Energous, Inc. (NASDAQ:WATT) shares fell 10.65% to $2.39 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• iRobot, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRBT) stock fell 6.09% to $47.80. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Apr 22, is at Underweight, with a price target of $41.

• Superconductor Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) shares fell 5.88% to $0.19.