17 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) stock increased by 60.63% to $13.75 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) stock increased by 31.28% to $3.19.

• BioNTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares increased by 23.57% to $52.22. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on Apr 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $48.

• Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) stock moved upwards by 17.73% to $0.68.

• Myovant Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:MYOV) stock rose 14.61% to $13.26. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Feb 3, is at Neutral, with a price target of $15.

• DBV Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares increased by 11.51% to $5.23. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Apr 6, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.

• Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) stock moved upwards by 10.15% to $0.65.

• Compugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEN) stock moved upwards by 7.45% to $15. The most recent rating by Roth Capital, on Apr 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $28.

• Vascular Biogenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBLT) shares moved upwards by 7.41% to $1.45. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on Apr 17, is at Outperform, with a price target of $3.

• Trillium Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) stock rose 7.03% to $4.57.

Losers

• VBI Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) shares fell 30.13% to $1.09 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) stock declined 11.71% to $0.30.

• SCWorx, Inc. (NASDAQ:WORX) shares declined 10.51% to $5.15.

• Biogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) stock decreased by 5.20% to $311.90. The most recent rating by Barclays, on Feb 27, is at Overweight, with a price target of $389.

• Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares fell 5.06% to $3.

• Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) stock declined 4.90% to $0.58.

• Invitae, Inc. (NYSE:NVTA) shares decreased by 4.20% to $14.60. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on Apr 8, is at Buy, with a price target of $20.