20 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) stock moved upwards by 16.70% to $0.32 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on Mar 9, is at Outperform, with a price target of $1.

• Teekay, Inc. (NYSE:TK) shares increased by 16.37% to $4.55.

• Baytex Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BTE) shares rose 14.68% to $0.25. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Mar 25, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Hallador Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNRG) stock increased by 14.18% to $0.79. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Mar 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.

• Tsakos Energy Navigation, Inc. (NYSE:TNP) stock rose 13.56% to $3.60.

• Navios Maritime, Inc. (NYSE:NNA) stock moved upwards by 10.82% to $5.94.

• Golar LNG Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMLP) shares increased by 9.84% to $3.35. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Apr 3, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.

• DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) stock increased by 9.69% to $8.94. According to the most recent rating by DNB Markets, on Mar 9, the current rating is at Hold.

• Unit, Inc. (NYSE:UNT) stock increased by 7.43% to $0.24.

• Teekay LNG Partners, Inc. (NYSE:TGP) shares moved upwards by 6.93% to $12.50.

Losers

• Nabors Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NBR) stock declined 12.57% to $0.24 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Apr 3, is at Neutral, with a price target of $0.

• Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE:SDRL) shares declined 11.55% to $0.50.

• Borr Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:BORR) stock declined 10.04% to $0.62. According to the most recent rating by BTIG, on Apr 1, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Matador Resources, Inc. (NYSE:MTDR) stock declined 9.97% to $2.89. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on Apr 9, is at Hold, with a price target of $4.

• Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) shares declined 8.73% to $29.28. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 16, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $35.

• Berry (bry), Inc. (NASDAQ:BRY) stock fell 7.85% to $2.23. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Apr 3, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $2.

• Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) stock decreased by 7.50% to $0.18. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on Mar 19, the current rating is at Underweight.

• Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) shares fell 7% to $0.72. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Mar 23, is at Sell, with a price target of $1.

• MPLX, Inc. (NYSE:MPLX) shares declined 6.96% to $13.11. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on Apr 16, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.

• Sasol, Inc. (NYSE:SSL) shares fell 6.82% to $2.80.