10 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Energous, Inc. (NASDAQ:WATT) stock rose 112.44% to $2.22 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

• My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock increased by 11.34% to $2.65.

• FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) shares increased by 7.52% to $41.90. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on Apr 16, is at Hold, with a price target of $44.

• BlackBerry, Inc. (NYSE:BB) stock increased by 5.15% to $4.29. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on Apr 1, is at Hold, with a price target of $6.

Losers

• Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) stock decreased by 10% to $2.16 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

• Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) shares decreased by 7.15% to $0.19.

• Summit Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) stock declined 7.14% to $3.90.

• IBM, Inc. (NYSE:IBM) shares declined 5.25% to $114.25. The most recent rating by Stifel, on Apr 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $147.

• Bandwidth, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) shares declined 3.30% to $75.69. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 25, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $64.

• Sunrun, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) shares decreased by 3.24% to $11.95. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Apr 8, is at Outperform, with a price target of $18.