8 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Losers

• China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) shares fell 25.74% to $0.75 during Monday's pre-market session.

• FutureFuel, Inc. (NYSE:FF) shares declined 20.13% to $9.98.

• Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) stock declined 8.96% to $201.50. The most recent rating by Bernstein, on Apr 15, is at Outperform, with a price target of $262.

• Chemours, Inc. (NYSE:CC) shares fell 7.28% to $9.80. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Apr 9, is at Neutral, with a price target of $8.

• Kinross Gold, Inc. (NYSE:KGC) stock declined 4.63% to $5.77. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Jan 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.

• ArcelorMittal, Inc. (NYSE:MT) stock declined 3.92% to $9.31. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on Mar 24, is at Overweight, with a price target of $13.

• Vale, Inc. (NYSE:VALE) stock fell 3.59% to $8.06. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on Apr 1, is at Outperform, with a price target of $10.

• United States Steel, Inc. (NYSE:X) shares declined 3.41% to $6.52. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Apr 17, is at Neutral, with a price target of $6.