16 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) shares increased by 14.62% to $2.98 during Monday's pre-market session.

• Carpenter Tech, Inc. (NYSE:CRS) stock rose 7.70% to $21.67. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Apr 17, is at Neutral, with a price target of $30.

• Acacia Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACTG) stock moved upwards by 7% to $2.60.

• Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) stock moved upwards by 6.38% to $3.50. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Apr 8, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.

• TOP Ships, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) shares rose 4.52% to $0.24.

• Seanergy Maritime Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares rose 3.31% to $0.15.

Losers

• LATAM Airlines Group, Inc. (NYSE:LTM) stock declined 7.05% to $3.43 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on Mar 23, is at Outperform, with a price target of $5.

• United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) stock fell 5.61% to $27.45. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on Mar 26, is at Neutral, with a price target of $46.

• Grindrod Shipping Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares fell 5.26% to $2.34.

• JetBlue Airways, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBLU) shares decreased by 5.23% to $8.51. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Apr 6, is at Neutral, with a price target of $10.

• American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) stock fell 4.93% to $11. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Apr 6, the current rating is at Underweight.

• Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) stock declined 4.68% to $0.77.

• Castor Maritime, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares fell 4.61% to $0.60.

• Virgin Galactic Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) shares fell 3.93% to $18.10. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 24, is at Overweight, with a price target of $24.

• Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares declined 3.71% to $23.37. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Apr 6, is at Buy, with a price target of $33.

• Boeing, Inc. (NYSE:BA) shares fell 3.65% to $148.15. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on Apr 14, is at Hold, with a price target of $175.