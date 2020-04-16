Market Overview

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 16, 2020 7:56am   Comments
Gainers

Fortress Transportation, Inc. (NYSE:FTAI) shares moved upwards by 13.27% to $10.50 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Stifel, on Apr 2, is at Buy, with a price target of $15.

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) stock rose 4.64% to $0.90.

Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares rose 4.36% to $3.59.

Virgin Galactic Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) shares rose 4.16% to $20.76. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 24, is at Overweight, with a price target of $24.

SuperCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPCB) stock increased by 3.81% to $0.88. According to the most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on Mar 3, the current rating is at Neutral.

 

Losers

Castor Maritime, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares declined 6.56% to $0.57 during Thursday's pre-market session.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) stock fell 6.55% to $5.42. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on Apr 9, is at Hold, with a price target of $9.

TOP Ships, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) shares fell 6.11% to $0.21.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock fell 6.08% to $6.80.

 

