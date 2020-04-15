10 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Losers

• Lloyds Banking Group, Inc. (NYSE:LYG) stock declined 7.01% to $1.46 during Wednesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by HSBC, on Mar 16, the current rating is at Buy.

• ING Groep, Inc. (NYSE:ING) shares decreased by 5.96% to $5.29.

• Royal Bank of Scotland, Inc. (NYSE:RBS) stock declined 5.64% to $2.76. According to the most recent rating by HSBC, on Mar 16, the current rating is at Buy.

• HSBC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HSBC) stock decreased by 5.10% to $25.49. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on Mar 16, the current rating is at Neutral.

• BBVA, Inc. (NYSE:BBVA) shares decreased by 5.03% to $3.02. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on Feb 26, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Barclays, Inc. (NYSE:BCS) stock fell 5.02% to $4.45. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Feb 11, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Deutsche Bank, Inc. (NYSE:DB) stock decreased by 4.96% to $6.51. According to the most recent rating by Societe Generale, on Jan 31, the current rating is at Hold.

• Credit Suisse Group, Inc. (NYSE:CS) stock decreased by 4.58% to $8.33. The most recent rating by CFRA, on Feb 14, is at Hold, with a price target of $14.

• Banco Santander, Inc. (NYSE:SAN) shares declined 4.54% to $2.21.

• ICICI Bank, Inc. (NYSE:IBN) stock declined 4.42% to $8.64.