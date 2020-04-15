Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2020 7:41am   Comments
Share:

Losers

Lloyds Banking Group, Inc. (NYSE:LYG) stock declined 7.01% to $1.46 during Wednesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by HSBC, on Mar 16, the current rating is at Buy.

ING Groep, Inc. (NYSE:ING) shares decreased by 5.96% to $5.29.

Royal Bank of Scotland, Inc. (NYSE:RBS) stock declined 5.64% to $2.76. According to the most recent rating by HSBC, on Mar 16, the current rating is at Buy.

HSBC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HSBC) stock decreased by 5.10% to $25.49. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on Mar 16, the current rating is at Neutral.

BBVA, Inc. (NYSE:BBVA) shares decreased by 5.03% to $3.02. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on Feb 26, the current rating is at Neutral.

Barclays, Inc. (NYSE:BCS) stock fell 5.02% to $4.45. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Feb 11, the current rating is at Neutral.

Deutsche Bank, Inc. (NYSE:DB) stock decreased by 4.96% to $6.51. According to the most recent rating by Societe Generale, on Jan 31, the current rating is at Hold.

Credit Suisse Group, Inc. (NYSE:CS) stock decreased by 4.58% to $8.33. The most recent rating by CFRA, on Feb 14, is at Hold, with a price target of $14.

Banco Santander, Inc. (NYSE:SAN) shares declined 4.54% to $2.21.

ICICI Bank, Inc. (NYSE:IBN) stock declined 4.42% to $8.64.

 

Related Articles (ING + LYG)

7 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
4 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Afternoon Market Stats in 5 Minutes
55 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
31 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Financial Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga