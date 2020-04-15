Market Overview

11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2020 7:37am   Comments
Gainers

Global Eagle Enter, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) shares rose 5.09% to $0.16 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

Intelsat, Inc. (NYSE:I) shares moved upwards by 3.64% to $1.14. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on Apr 1, is at Sell.

 

Losers

Frontier Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTR) shares fell 17.57% to $0.31 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) stock decreased by 7.74% to $0.38.

ANGI Homeservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) stock fell 7.60% to $5.23. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Apr 8, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.

Pearson, Inc. (NYSE:PSO) shares declined 6.75% to $6.35. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on Mar 17, the current rating is at Neutral.

Entercom Communications, Inc. (NYSE:ETM) stock declined 3.64% to $1.06. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Apr 7, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.

Mobile TeleSystems, Inc. (NYSE:MBT) shares decreased by 3.50% to $8.13. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on Mar 20, the current rating is at Buy.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) stock decreased by 3.48% to $16.63. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Apr 8, is at Neutral, with a price target of $23.

Eros International, Inc. (NYSE:EROS) shares decreased by 3.23% to $2.10.

Orange, Inc. (NYSE:ORAN) stock fell 3.18% to $12.47. According to the most recent rating by Berenberg, on Feb 4, the current rating is at Hold.

 

