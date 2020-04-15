Market Overview

10 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2020 7:38am   Comments
Losers

Tronox Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TROX) stock declined 8.84% to $5.36 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

ArcelorMittal, Inc. (NYSE:MT) stock declined 6.97% to $9.47. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on Mar 24, is at Overweight, with a price target of $13.

BHP Gr, Inc. (NYSE:BBL) stock declined 5.14% to $31.40.

BHP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHP) shares declined 4.48% to $38.55. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on Mar 3, the current rating is at Hold.

Alamos Gold, Inc. (NYSE:AGI) stock declined 4.41% to $6.50. According to the most recent rating by B of A Securities, on Mar 12, the current rating is at Underperform.

Yamana Gold, Inc. (NYSE:AUY) stock decreased by 4.24% to $4.07. According to the most recent rating by Stifel, on Feb 11, the current rating is at Buy.

Rio Tinto, Inc. (NYSE:RIO) stock declined 3.83% to $46.15. According to the most recent rating by BMO Capital, on Apr 1, the current rating is at Outperform.

CRH, Inc. (NYSE:CRH) stock decreased by 3.51% to $27.07.

Endeavour Silver, Inc. (NYSE:EXK) shares fell 3.32% to $1.60. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on Apr 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares decreased by 3.25% to $8.05. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Apr 7, is at Neutral, with a price target of $8.

 

