17 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Sonnet BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) shares moved upwards by 84.21% to $9.10 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

• MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) stock rose 82.63% to $3.05.

• Tiziana Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSA) stock rose 21.75% to $3.75.

• Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) shares rose 19.98% to $14.29.

• Redhill Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDHL) shares increased by 13.37% to $7.80. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on Mar 5, is at Buy, with a price target of $14.

• Predictive Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) shares increased by 11.46% to $1.75.

• Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) stock increased by 11.24% to $0.47.

• NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) shares moved upwards by 10.58% to $2.09.

• Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) shares moved upwards by 8.31% to $3.65. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on Feb 10, is at Outperform, with a price target of $36.

• Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) shares rose 7.71% to $0.86.

Losers

• OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) shares fell 11.05% to $1.61 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

• SCWorx, Inc. (NASDAQ:WORX) shares declined 8.24% to $11.03.

• Macrogenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) shares decreased by 5.58% to $5.41. The most recent rating by Barclays, on Mar 4, is at Underweight, with a price target of $8.

• Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) shares fell 5.38% to $0.57.

• Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares fell 5.36% to $0.30.

• Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) shares decreased by 5.06% to $4.50.

• Cellectis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLLS) stock fell 3.15% to $10.15. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on Mar 6, is at Sell, with a price target of $11.