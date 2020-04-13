8 Real Estate Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) stock increased by 7.33% to $2.49 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Mar 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $7.

• Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IVR) stock rose 6.12% to $4.68. The most recent rating by JonesTrading, on Feb 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.

• GEO Gr, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) stock rose 5.10% to $14.63.

• New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) stock moved upwards by 4.46% to $2.34. According to the most recent rating by Maxim Group, on Mar 25, the current rating is at Hold.

• Macerich, Inc. (NYSE:MAC) stock rose 3.29% to $9.72. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Apr 7, is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.

• STORE Capital, Inc. (NYSE:STOR) stock increased by 3.20% to $19.01. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Apr 2, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $19.

Losers

• Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) shares decreased by 7.56% to $7.21 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Jan 29, is at Neutral, with a price target of $14.

• TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) shares fell 5.63% to $6.20. The most recent rating by JMP Securities, on Apr 6, is at Market Outperform, with a price target of $8.