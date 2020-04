20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) stock moved upwards by 55.72% to $0.56 during Monday's pre-market session.

• BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) stock rose 39.61% to $2.89.

• CytoSorbents, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTSO) stock rose 27.47% to $8.40.

• Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) shares rose 26.54% to $8.82.

• Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) shares rose 24.57% to $2.18.

• Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) stock rose 22.98% to $0.89.

• Redhill Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDHL) shares rose 22.31% to $7.40. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on Mar 5, is at Buy, with a price target of $14.

• Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) shares increased by 19.24% to $3.47.

• Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares moved upwards by 16.37% to $4.55.

• BioLine Rx, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLRX) shares moved upwards by 10.12% to $1.85.

Losers

• Sundial Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) stock fell 17.37% to $0.51 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on Feb 24, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $2.

• Tiziana Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSA) shares declined 11.18% to $3.02.

• Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE:ACB) shares decreased by 8.73% to $0.80. The most recent rating by Needham, on Feb 25, is at Hold, with a price target of $2.

• Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) stock decreased by 7.24% to $0.55.

• Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) shares declined 7.23% to $0.60.

• Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) shares declined 6.19% to $1.06.

• Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) shares fell 5.33% to $0.19.

• Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) stock decreased by 5.24% to $0.74.

• Therapix Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRPX) shares declined 4.92% to $0.29.

• Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares decreased by 4.73% to $1.41.